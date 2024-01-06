Watch Now:

Thybulle (foot) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nets.

Thybulle left Friday's game against the Mavericks early and was diagnosed with a sprain. Fortunately for Portland, he's considered day-to-day. With Jabari Walker (knee) also questionable, the Blazers may need to rely heavily on Toumani Camara and Kris Murray.

