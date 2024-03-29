Thybulle (ankle) is available for Friday's game against Miami, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Thybulle was questionable for Friday's matchup, and he'll return to action following a five-game absence due to an ankle injury. He's averaged 7.4 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.4 minutes per game over nine appearances this month, but it's unclear whether he'll face any restrictions Friday.