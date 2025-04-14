Thybulle closed Sunday's 109-81 win over the Lakers with 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-7 FT), five rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 29 minutes.

The veteran swingman missed the bulk of the season due to offseason knee surgery and an ankle sprain while ramping up in October, but he played a meaningful role for the Trail Blazers during April. Over seven games this month, Thybulle averaged 9.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 27.3 minutes. It remains to be seen if Thybulle will exercise his player option for 2025-26, but he's proven to be an excellent source of swipes and triples in fantasy leagues when he's able to play substantial minutes.