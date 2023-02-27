Thybulle registered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 36 minutes before fouling out of Sunday's 131-114 win over Houston.

Thybulle has started all four games since being traded to Portland and is averaging 7.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 29.8 minutes per game. During that stretch, he's shooting 45.8 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from deep. This is all very positive for the fourth-year forward, who saw his role dramatically dip in Philadelphia before being traded, but what puts Thybulle on fantasy radars is his strong production in the defensive categories. OG Anunoby currently leads the league with 2.0 steals per game, so if Thybulle can continue at his current pace, he may be one of the best streaming options for steals in category leagues during the fantasy playoffs.