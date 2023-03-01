Thybulle posted 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), three rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 25 minutes during Tuesday's 123-105 loss to the Warriors.

Thybulle was lights out from deep en route to his highest-scoring outing since joining the Trail Blazers. The defensive-minded forward has started all five contests with his new squad and is averaging 8.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.2 blocks in 28.8 minutes while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from deep. Thybulle's three-point shot has been a revelation in Portland, but fantasy managers should brace for regression at some point. Either way, the fourth-year pro's sizable role and defensive production makes him a quality stream option in category leagues.