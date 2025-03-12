Thybulle (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Knicks.
Thybulle has yet to make his season debut due to a right ankle injury but has recently been rehabbing in the G League. If Thybulle is upgraded to available against the Knicks, he will likely operate on a heavy minutes restriction.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Recalled to parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't return Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Still out for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remaining sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains out Monday•