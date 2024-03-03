Thybulle is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves due to left hip soreness.
Thybulle is in danger of missing his first game since Jan. 14. With Jerami Grant (quadriceps) doubtful, Portland's wing depth may be tested if both forwards are downgraded to out.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Bounced from starting five•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Not on injury report for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Sprains ankle, won't return•