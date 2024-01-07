Thybulle (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Thybulle has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game of the season. Deandre Ayton (knee), Moses Brown (wrist) and Jabari Walker (knee) are also out, so Portland's frontcourt will be shorthanded, meaning Kris Murray, Ibou Badji and Rayan Rupert may play significant minutes off the bench.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Carrying questionable tag•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Exits early with foot sprain•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Drops four triples Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Heads back to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Starting Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Brings defense in win•