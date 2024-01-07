Thybulle (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Brooklyn, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Thybulle has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss his first game of the season. Deandre Ayton (knee), Moses Brown (wrist) and Jabari Walker (knee) are also out, so Portland's frontcourt will be shorthanded, meaning Kris Murray, Ibou Badji and Rayan Rupert may play significant minutes off the bench.