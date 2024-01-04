Thybulle ended with 12 points (4-6 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 23 minutes during Wednesday's 126-97 loss to the Mavericks.

Thybulle moved back to the bench, yet played more than a number of the starters. This was an ugly game, resulting in the Trail Blazers trotting out several strange lineups. Even when starting, Thybulle cannot be trusted as a consistent fantasy asset. At best, he should be viewed as a defensive specialist who can be streamed in, if and when the time arises.