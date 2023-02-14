Thybulle is starting in his Portland debut Monday night against the Lakers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Thybulle is set to make his first appearance as a Trail Blazer, and it'll be in a starting role due to the absence of Jerami Grant (concussion). The Washington product averaged 3.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.4 steals in his last 10 contests with Philadelphia.