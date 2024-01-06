Thybulle won't return to Friday's game against Dallas due to a right foot sprain. He finished scoreless (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) with two rebounds, one steal and one block in 14 minutes.

The Trail Blazers were already facing a big deficit before Thybulle left the game, so the lopsided score could have factored into the decision to rule him out for the rest of the night. For now, Thybulle should be considered questionable for Sunday's game against Brooklyn.