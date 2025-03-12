Thybulle (ankle), who is officially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks, is expected to be available to make his season debut, NBA reporter Chris Haynes reports.

Thybulle is on track to take the court for the first time since March 29, 2024, after a right ankle impingement caused him to miss Portland's final eight games of last season before he underwent a procedure in October to address inflammation in his right knee. The defensive-minded forward had been expected to resume playing by late November, but he suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain during the ramp-up process that further delayed his return. After getting in some practice time in the G League earlier this week, Thybulle seems to have finally moved past the ankle issue. Assuming he's formally cleared ahead of Wednesday's 10 p.m. ET tipoff, Thybulle will likely be in line for only a minor role in the Portland rotation.