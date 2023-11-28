Thybulle produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, one assist, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Monday's 114-110 win over Indiana.

Thybulle missed both of his shot attempts, failing to score despite playing 29 minutes. While he did manage to add two combined steals and blocks, this has to be chalked up as another underwhelming night. As has been the case for the past few years, Thybulle should be viewed as nothing more than a defensive stream option.