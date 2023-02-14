Thybulle ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Monday's 127-115 win over the Lakers.

Thybulle played his first game for Portland since the team acquired him in a trade last week, and he got a starting assignment with Jerami Grant out with a concussion. While Thybulle's bread and butter is undoubtedly his defense, the former 76er unexpectedly showed off his shooting touch, drilling a campaign-high four three-pointers and finishing with double-digit points for just the fourth time this season. The fourth-year pro didn't let down on defense either, swatting three shots and notching one theft. Thybulle isn't likely to put up these type of offensive numbers on a frequent basis, as he's yet to average more than 5.7 points per game in any professional campaign.