Thybulle (knee) was a full participant in practice Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Thybulle was held out of preseason action due to a knee issue, but he's gearing up ahead of the season. The oft-injured forward can be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves.

