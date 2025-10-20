Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Full-contact practice session
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (knee) was a full participant in practice Monday, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Thybulle was held out of preseason action due to a knee issue, but he's gearing up ahead of the season. The oft-injured forward can be tentatively considered questionable for Wednesday's season opener against the Timberwolves.
