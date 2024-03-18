Thybulle (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.
Thybulle has been upgraded from questionable to available and will snap a two-game absence streak. Despite not being a strong scorer, Thybulle continues to make a fantasy impact in category leagues due to his defensive prowess. Over his last 16 appearances, Thybulle has averaged 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Season-high 16 points in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Listed as questionable•