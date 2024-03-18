Watch Now:

Thybulle (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the Bulls.

Thybulle has been upgraded from questionable to available and will snap a two-game absence streak. Despite not being a strong scorer, Thybulle continues to make a fantasy impact in category leagues due to his defensive prowess. Over his last 16 appearances, Thybulle has averaged 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

