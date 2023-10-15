Thybulle is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Thybulle will get the nod at small forward, and he is expected to fight for rotation minutes in the final games of the preseason. He averaged 7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.4 assists in 27.7 minutes across 22 games for the Trail Blazers in 2022-23.