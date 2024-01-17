Thybulle (illness) isn't on the injury report for Wednesday's game versus the Nets.
Thybulle will return to action Wednesday after missing Portland's previous contest with a non-COVID illness. Thybulle is averaging 3.8 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 16.4 minutes across his last five appearances.
