Thybulle won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Suns due to rest purposes, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Thybulle is set for a night off as Portland hopes to get a look at the squad's young talent in the preseason finale. He put together a rough shooting performance in Saturday's exhibition against the Jazz, hitting 1-for-5 from the field and missing all four attempts from beyond the arc.
