Thybulle isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's game versus the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Thybulle will be replaced by Toumani Camara in the starting lineup Wednesday. Thybulle is averaging 4.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.4 blocks in 25.4 minutes across his last five bench appearances.
