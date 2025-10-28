Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Iffy for Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Jazz.
After missing Monday's game against the Lakers due to a hip issue, Thybulle is in danger of missing a second straight game. The team has been taking a cautious approach with the defensive-minded forward, who missed all but 15 games during the 2024-25 campaign.
