Thybulle posted eight points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, one assist, two blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Friday's 138-114 loss to the Kings.

Even with numerous regulars sidelined, Thybulle's offensive production remains muted. He hasn't scored in double figures in any of the last seven games, but during that stretch, he has totaled eight steals and five blocks, making him worthy of streaming consideration for those categories.