Thybulle won't return to Friday's game in Miami due to a right ankle impingement.

After missing Portland's previous five games due to the same injury, Thybulle returned to action Friday but seemingly aggravated the issue during his brief time on the court. The Trail Blazers should provide more clarity on the extent of his setback following Friday's contest, but Thybulle will most likely end up missing additional games as a result of the aggravation.