Thybulle (hip) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Thunder.
Thybulle missed his first game since Jan. 14 on Monday against Minnesota, but he remains day-to-day. Toumani Camara (illness) and Jerami Grant (quadriceps) are also questionable, so Kris Murray could be called upon to soak up a ton of minutes again.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Ruled out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Dealing with hip soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Bounced from starting five•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will start Friday•