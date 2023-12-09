Thybulle will move into the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Malcolm Brogdon is sitting out with knee soreness, so Portland will move Anfernee Simons to point guard to open a spot on the wings for Thybulle. In nine starts this season, Thybulle holds averages of 6.3 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.4 three-pointers.