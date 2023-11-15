Thybulle will move to the bench for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, according to Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site.

Toumani Camara will replace Thybulle in the first unit Tuesday, but it remains to be seen if this is a permanent switch. Thybulle is coming off arguably his best game of the season Sunday, as he produced 14 points with three assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 20 minutes against the Lakers.