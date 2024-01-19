Thybulle (ankle) is not in the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Thybulle should be available to face Indiana, but his fantasy upside is not going to be very high as a defensive-minded player who doesn't contribute much on the offensive side of the ball aside from an occasional double-digit scoring game. Thybulle is averaging 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals across 19.9 minutes per game since the start of January.