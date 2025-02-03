Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.
Thybulle is still rehabbing from a Grade 2 right ankle sprain, which he suffered in late November while ramping up from his recovery from a minor surgical procedure on his right knee in October. The 27-year-old has yet to make his 2024-25 regular-season debut as a result. With no clear timeline for his return, it doesn't appear likely that he'll be cleared to play against the Pacers on Tuesday.
