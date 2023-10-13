Thybulle is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against Phoenix, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Thybulle got the start against the New Zealand Breakers the last time out, but he will head to the bench here while Shaedon Sharpe moves into the first unit. Thybulle had eight points, a steal and a block against the Breakers.
More News
-
Matisse Thybulle: Staying in Portland•
-
Matisse Thybulle: Intends to sign offer sheet•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will be restricted free agent•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will remain sidelined•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Out again Thursday•