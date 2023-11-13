Thybulle registered 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 20 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.
This was Thybulle's best scoring mark of the season despite the low minutes. Thybulle's appeal in fantasy basketball is largely due to his defensive abilities, but his steal rate has been much lower than previous years so far.
