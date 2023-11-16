Thybulle closed with 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one block and three steals over 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Thybulle was on the bench for a second consecutive game Wednesday, but he still managed to score in double figures for the third time in his last four appearances. He also recorded multiple steals for the second time this season. The 26-year-old has played at least 20 minutes in four consecutive matchups, averaging 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 steals in 25.5 minutes per game.