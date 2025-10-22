default-cbs-image
Thybulle (knee) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After playing all but 15 games during the 2024-25 campaign, Thybulle will be on the floor to start the regular season. He brings another dynamic to his squad, with an ability to make an impact on both ends of the floor.

