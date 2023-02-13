Thybulle (recently traded) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Lakers.
Thybulle was acquired by Portland ahead of the trade deadline, but he was unable to make his Blazers debut Friday against Oklahoma City. However, he's been left off the injury report ahead of Monday's contest, so it appears like he'll suit up and be available against Los Angeles, though it's unclear if he'll have a role in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation.
