Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Spurs.

As expected, Thybulle has been downgraded from doubtful to out and will miss a third straight game due to inflammation in his right knee. With Cam Reddish (back) and Shaedon Sharpe (knee) also out, Kevin Knox, Shaquille Harrison, Jeenathan Williams and Justin Minaya are all candidates for increased roles.