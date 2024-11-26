The Trail Blazers announced Tuesday that Thybulle suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain while ramping up in an effort to return to the court and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks.
Thybulle hasn't played this season while recovering from a knee injury and has now suffered a new ankle injury setback. The 27-year-old forward will likely remain sidelined until at least the beginning of 2025.
