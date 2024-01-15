Thybulle is out for Sunday's game against the Suns due to an illness, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Thybulle was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness that will hold him out of Sunday's game. The 26-year-old pro will have an opportunity to return to action Wednesday against the Nets.
