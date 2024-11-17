Thybulle (knee) is out for Sunday's game against the Hawks.
Thybulle hasn't played at all this season, and the veteran defensive specialist doesn't have a clear timetable for his return. His next opportunity to make his season debut following knee surgery will be against the Thunder on Wednesday.
