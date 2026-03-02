Thybulle provided seven points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one rebound, one assist, four blocks and one steal in 15 minutes during Sunday's 135-101 loss to the Hawks.

The oft-injured Thybulle seems to be on a minutes restriction after recently returning from an extended absence, but he's delivering strong defensive totals on a per-minute basis. Over his last six outings, the defensive-minded forward has averaged 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.2 blocks in 12.1 minutes per game.