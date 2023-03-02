Thybulle racked up 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt), eight rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 38 minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Pelicans.

Thybulle put forth a great defensive effort Wednesday, tying Damian Lillard for the team lead in rebounds with eight while also posting a game and season-high four blocks, all of which came in the first half. The shooting added 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the floor to go along with a season-high four assists as the Trail Blazers lost their second straight. Thybulle has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games, going 7-of-10 from three over that brief stretch.