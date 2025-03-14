Thybulle (ankle) participated in Friday's practice, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Coach Chauncey Billups relayed that Thybulle wasn't restricted and looked good during practice. The defensive-minded swingman has yet to make an appearance this season due to a right ankle sprain, though he was available to play during Wednesday's loss to the Knicks. Thybulle's next chance to make his season debut will come Sunday against the Raptors.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Will make season debut•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Expected to make debut Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Could return against New York•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Recalled to parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Assigned to G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Won't return Sunday•