Thybulle (ankle) is probable for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Despite picking up a foot issue Friday against the Clippers, Thybulle will most likely be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. He's recorded at least one steal in nine of the past 10 games, averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 2.6 steals during this stretch.