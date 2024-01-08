Thybulle (foot) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Knicks.
Thybulle missed his first game of the season Sunday, and it appears he may be in danger of missing another contest Tuesday. If he's sidelined, Toumani Camara, Shaedon Sharpe and Kris Murray could see extended minutes again.
