Thybulle is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee effusion.

Portland's injury report for Tuesday's game includes 12 players, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Thybulle -- a three-year vet -- join the other main guys on the sidelines. If he's not able to give it a go, guys like Shaquille Harrison, Skylar Mays and Jeenathan Williams would be slated for major minutes.