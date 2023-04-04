Thybulle is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right knee effusion.
Portland's injury report for Tuesday's game includes 12 players, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Thybulle -- a three-year vet -- join the other main guys on the sidelines. If he's not able to give it a go, guys like Shaquille Harrison, Skylar Mays and Jeenathan Williams would be slated for major minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Lacking offensive aggressiveness•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Another rough night•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Solid two-way performance•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Stays quiet vs. Philly•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Posts season-high four blocks•
-
Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Continues strong play•