Portland announced Saturday that Thybulle (ankle) will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Thybulle has yet to appear this season, but the forward "continues to progress" and will continue to work on his conditioning. Based on this timetable, a potential return on Jan. 26 against the Thunder could potentially be on the table.
