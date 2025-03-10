The Trail Blazers recalled Thybulle from the G League's Rip City Remix on Monday.

Thybulle joined the Remix for Monday's practice, and he appears to be ramping up for a return to game action in the near future. The 28-year-old swingman has yet to suit up during the 2024-25 campaign due to a right ankle sprain, though his next chance to make his season debut will come Wednesday against the Knicks.