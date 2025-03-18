Thybulle had nine points (4-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, one block and five steals in 22 minutes during Monday's 112-97 win over the Wizards.

Making just his second appearance of the season, Thybulle made plenty of waves on the defensive end with his 11th career game with at least five steals. Toumani Camara (calf), Jerami Grant (knee) and Jabari Walker (concussion) were all sidelined Monday, making Thybulle a potential streamer in the short term until the Trail Blazers get some reinforcements.