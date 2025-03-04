Thybulle (ankle) is out for Wednesday's game versus the Celtics.
Thybulle has yet to make an appearance this season due to a sprained right ankle. While there is no official timetable for Thybulle's return, his next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with the Thunder.
