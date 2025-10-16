Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remaining sidelined Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Jazz.
Thybulle won't see any action during the preseason due to a lingering right knee injury. He'll have just under a week to get ready for the 2025-26 regular-season opener Wednesday against the Timberwolves.
