Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Timberwolves.
Thybulle is still dealing with a right ankle sprain, which has kept him from playing a single game for the Trail Blazers this season. The 26-year-old forward's next opportunity to make his season debut for Portland will come on Monday in Denver.
