Thybulle (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings.
Thybulle has yet to play for the Trail Blazers this season, and his absence will continue heading into Thursday's game against Sacramento. The veteran forward's next chance to make his season debut for Portland will be Saturday on the road in Minnesota.
